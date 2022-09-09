Livingston issue statement regarding Celtic fixture situation in wake of Queen's death
Livingston have issued a club statement in response to queries regarding the possible postponement of their match at Celtic Park in the cinch Scottish Premiership on Saturday.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday has led to a number of sporting cancellations across the UK, including one fixture so far in the SPFL, with the cinch Championship between Cove Rangers and Dundee scheduled for Friday night already called off.
It is anticipated that the rest of Scottish football will be shutdown as a mark of respect, but it remains unclear whether any postponements will affect this weekend’s fixtures, or the following weekend, when the Queen’s funeral is expected to take place, or both.
Livingston have told their fans that the club is still awaiting confirmation whether their match against Ange Postecoglou’s side will take place as planned.
A Twitter statement read: “Following on from a number of enquiry phone calls to club reception this morning, there's been no update in respect to whether tomorrow's fixture will go ahead as planned as yet.
“As soon as we have confirmation, we'll update across social media.”
An announcement regarding the weekend SPFL fixtures is due to be made on Friday.
A statement issued on Thursday night read: "The SPFL can confirm that Friday’s game between Cove Rangers and Dundee has been postponed as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II earlier today.
"An update regarding the fixtures scheduled for Saturday and Sunday will be provided tomorrow."
