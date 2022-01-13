'Sad state of affairs' - Chris Sutton slams Rangers chief over Celtic fan split comments

Robertson has suggested that the days of welcoming 7000 away fans at Rangers v Celtic fixtures will not return “in the short term” after recent matches between the rivals saw numbers significantly reduced, or cut altogether.

Celtic had around 700 tickets cancelled for the first clash between the two Glasgow clubs at Ibrox in August while no Rangers supporters will be in attendance for the upcoming February 2 clash at Celtic Park.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robertson insists the fact that home fans have now been sold season tickets in the traditional away sections creates a "challenge" that will be difficult to overcome in reverting to the original arrangement.

Stewart Robertson has suggested the days of large away supports at Celtic-Rangers fixtures will not return anytime soon.

He told the Athletic podcast: "The vast majority of our fans don't want it to change, they are comfortable with it."

Former Celtic striker Sutton has hit back at those remarks, insisting that the fixture is losing the famous cauldron atmosphere it has become renowned for across world football due to the lack of rival supporters inside the ground.

"What a sad state of affairs," Sutton tweeted. "The game whether at Ibrox or Celtic Park is a much better atmosphere and watch with 6000 away fans.

"This is a guy who says Scottish football sells itself short and then limits away fans when our game is worse for it."

Celtic fans were traditionally handed the full Broomloan Stand before a decision was taken in 2018 to cut their allocation to just 800, leading the Parkhead club to reciprocate.