Celtic fans weren't at Ibrox for the first derby this season.

Recent Old Firm derbies have been played without visiting fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. Celtic had around 700 tickets cancelled for the first clash between the two Glasgow clubs as they were unable to give assurances that the offer would be reciprocated for the next derby at Celtic Park, which takes place on February 2. No Rangers supporters will be in attendance for that match.

Robertson does not expect the days of 7000 away fans at Rangers v Celtic fixtures to come back “in the short term” and explained the reasons why.

"I think things have evolved over time,” Robertson said.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson.

"About 800 fans from either side now go to games but I don't think there will be in a couple of weeks because of where Covid was at the time.

"We had a red zone and there were no away fans in.

"The challenge is changing that at the moment because both teams have sold season tickets in those areas and actually it is 'how do you change that back?'

"Those supporters have renewal rights so it is not something I see changing in the short term.

"The vast majority of our fans don't want it to change, they are comfortable with it."

Robertson continued on The Athletic podcast: "I don't know how it is on the other section of the city but certainly from our supporters' perspective they are comfortable with it the way it is.

"The vast majority, I would be lying if I said everybody."