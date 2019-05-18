Rumour Mill: Steve Clarke next Scotland boss | Hoops keeper in Gers trophy jibe | Levein faces cup final sweat over trio

All the latest gossip and rumours from around Scottish football.

Steve Clarke to be confirmed as Scotland manager next week

Steve Clarke. Picture: SNS

Steve Clarke is likely to be unveiled as the new Scotland manager next week after the Scottish FA agreed compensation with Kilmarnock.

(The Scotsman)

Hoops keeper in Rangers trophy jibe

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain said Rangers fans and players celebrated as if they’d won a trophy after their victory in last weekend’s Old Firm battle.

(Daily Record)

‘I’m hopeful all three will be fit’ - Craig Levein reveals cup final sweat over key Hearts trio

Hearts manager Craig Levein still has some concerns over the chances of Uche Ikpeazu, Peter Haring and Arnaud Djoum making the William Hill Scottish Cup final on May 25.

(Edinburgh Evening News)

Hibs ‘won’t wait forever’ to seal Marc McNulty deal, Paul Heckingbottom admits

Paul Heckingbottom has assured on-loan Hibs striker Marc McNulty that the club are doing everything they can to extend his stay into new season but the Easter Road manager has also warned him that they will not wait forever to seal the deal.

(The Scotsman)

Hearts’ Craig Levein shows his support for Celtic’s Neil Lennon

Craig Levein has backed interim Celtic boss Neil Lennon after he launched a passionate defence of his credentials in a bid to convince his employers and the Parkhead fans that he deserves the job on a permanent basis. (The Scotsman)

Marvin Bartley hated keeping his Hibs exit a secret

Marvin Bartley has revealed that he would love to return to Hibs as manager one day and revealed he hated keeping his exit from the club a secret. (The Scotsman)

‘He will be in hospital tonight getting his leg amputated’ - John Robertson on ‘obnoxious’ fourth official

John Robertson has hit out at an “arrogant and obnoxious” fourth official after he was sent to the stand for the second half of the 3-0 Premiership play-off semi-final defeat by Dundee United.

(The Scotsman)