Hibs ‘won’t wait forever’ to seal Marc McNulty deal, Paul Heckingbottom admits

Paul Heckingbottom has assured on-loan Hibs striker Marc McNulty that the club are doing everything they can to extend his stay into new season but the Easter Road manager has also warned him that they will not wait forever to seal the deal.

“I’ve had a chat with him to put his mind at rest and told him we are doing all we can,” said Heckingbottom, who would also like to hang onto Genoa’s Stephane Omeonga as he tries to build a team with pace, power and athleticism.

“We’re also having an honest chat with him and saying, if it becomes too big for us, I will let him know. Likewise, if it becomes way down the pecking order for him, because money-wise he knows he is getting better money elsewhere, that could be crucial as well.

“We know what we are budgeting, what we are allocating to each position.

“If we can save in one place and spend in another, brilliant. But, you have to be disciplined otherwise you can waste so much time chasing people that are nowhere near achievable. That’s what all the conversations have been about.”

Although willing to give the Scotland international and parent club Reading time, with other potential targets on the wishlist and the club’s needs taking priority, Heckingbottom admitted that would be limited.

“There will come a point where we can’t wait any longer. Things that will dictate that are the calibre of other players. If they become someone you want as well, you have to make a decision. The sooner you can get things done the better.”