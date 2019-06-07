Rumour Mill: Rangers identify Tavernier replacement | Celtic blow in striker pursuit | Two defenders linked with Ibrox switch | Hibs eye goalie

The latest Scottish football news, transfer gossip and rumours...

Belgium-based defender 'can replace Tavernier'

Rangers have been credited with an interest in Royal Antwerp defender Daniel Opare - if captain James Tavernier quits Ibrox this summer.

The 28-year-old Opare would likely cost the Gers around £500,000 but the former Porto and Besiktas full-back is on the radar of English Premier League sides Aston Villa and Norwich.

Opare has 12 months remaining on his contract at the Bosuilstadion and Antwerp would rather cash in on the Ghanaian international than lose him for nothing next summer. (The Sun)

Celtic tracking Ecuadorian starlet

Celtic are keeping tabs on Ecuador Under-20 starlet Sergio Quintero, according to reports in the player's homeland.

The defensive midfielder, who plays for Ecuador's Imbabura SC, has impressed for club and country, and scored a wonder goal against Uruguay in the U20 World Cup this week.

Quintero's form has not only alerted Celtic, with Imbabura's fellow Ecuadorian sides El Nacional and Emelec monitoring the 20-year-old. (El Diario)

Forgotten Chelsea man to Rangers?

Rangers are also understood to have made an offer for Chelsea's Czech centre-back Tomas Kalas, who is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2021.

The 26-year-old last featured for the Blues in 2014 and is ready to quit, as a host of clubs circle - although he won't make a decision until after the international break.

Rangers could face competition from Bristol City, who are keen on bringing the player back to Ashton Gate after a successful season last year. (The Scotsman)

Rangers approach Olsson

Rangers have held initial talks with 48-cap Sweden international Martin Olsson, as the Ibrox side look to solve their left-back conundrum.

The 31-year-old free agent, who is also understood to be high on Nottingham Forest's wish-list, left Swansea recently and has played nearly 200 games in the English Premier League.

Steven Gerrard is prioritising a left-back after Borna Barisic failed to convince the Gers boss, with midfielder Andy Halliday and right-back Jon Flanagan filling in last season. (The Sun)

Hibs eye Maxwell deal

Hibs are reportedly keen on Preston 'keeper Chris Maxwell, as Paul Heckingbottom looks to bolster his options between the sticks.

The 28-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at League One play-off winners Charlton, is effectively third-choice at Deepdale.

The Easter Road side need reinforcements in goal, with the end of Adam Bogdan's loan spell and Ross Laidlaw's permanent departure to Ross County leaving the Capital club with just Ofir Marciano and inexperienced duo Kevin Dabrowski and Patrick Martin for back-up. (Daily Record)

Gers open Aribo talks

Rangers have held preliminary talks with Charlton midfielder Joe Aribo, potentially hijacking Celtic's interest in the 22-year-old, who is out of contract this summer.

Aribo's performances for the Addicks last season won him numerous admirers and the midfielder is believed to be interesting a host of clubs in England and Germany.

However, both Old Firm sides have been linked with Aribo as well - although it seems Rangers have stepped up their interest. (The Sun)

Cherries dismiss Celtic's Ntcham offer

Bournemouth are understood to have rejected an offer from Celtic for striker Lys Mousset, which would have seen countryman Olivier Ntcham included as a makeweight.

The Hoops are understood to be keen on the Frenchman, but baulked at the rumoured £10 million asking price and went in with a cash-plus-player bid.

But it looks as though the Parkhead side will have to submit a cash-only offer if they are serious about signing the former Le Havre forward. (The Sun)

Edmundson deal 'could be off'

Rangers could pull out of a deal to sign highly-rated Oldham defender George Edmundson over the Latics' valuation of the player.

The Ibrox side have had three bids rejected for the 21-year-old - who has 12 months left on his Boundary Park deal - and are reluctant to shell out the reported £1 million asking price.

The Gers' last offer was thought to be around the £600,000 mark, but reports suggest they will look elsewhere rather than up their offer. (The Sun)

Four English clubs in for ex-Celtic ace

Arsenal and Liverpool are both understood to have made enquiries about Lyon's former Celtic forward Moussa Dembele, according to reports.

Manchester United are also thought to have already made an offer for the 22-year-old but L'Equipe claims Liverpool and Tottenham have already made initial contract as well.

Lyon's Sporting Director Juninho has already dismissed claims the former Fulham striker could leave the club this summer amid huge interest in the France Under-21 cap. (The Sun)