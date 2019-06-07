Rangers make offer for longest-serving Chelsea player but face competition

Rangers are one of a host of teams interested in Tomas Kalas.

Tomas Kalas is wanted by Rangers.

The Czech Republic centre-back is contracted to Chelsea until the end of June 2021, however he doesn't think he has a future at Stamford Bridge having last played for the club in 2014.

He is set to have his pick of teams with clubs on both of the border ready to pounce.

According to the Bristol Post, Rangers are one of the clubs to have made the 26-year-old an offer.

Bristol City are eager to bring him back to the club after he spent last season on loan at Ashton Gate where he was a key player for Lee Johnson's side.

Yet, Kalas won't make a decision on his future until he returns from international duty.

Signed by Chelsea in 2010, the defender has played just four times for his parent club, spending time on loan at Vitesse Arnhem, FC Koln, Middlesbrough, Fulham and Bristol City.

One of his appearances, however, was in the infamous game for Rangers boss Steven Gerrard when the then Liverpool captain slipped in the costly defeat to Chelsea with the club in the running for the 2013/2014 Premier League title.