Rumour Mill: Greg Stewart set for Ibrox move | Neil Lennon has dig at rivals | Celtic star undergoes scan | Barry Ferguson warning to Rangers

Friday’s Scottish football news and gossip.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Greg Stewart has been released by parent club Birmingham City. Picture: SNS

Ferguson warning to Rangers

Barry Ferguson has told his former club to go easy on the club statements after Rangers ‘contradicted’ their manager over Jon Flanagan’s retrospective punishment by the SFA. The club released a statement in the wake of the decision, criticising the inconsistency of the disciplinary process. (Daily Record)

Rangers want Max Lowe

Rangers are looking to sign Aberdeen’s left-back Max Lowe. Steven Gerrard is said to be a fan of the player and is looking to add another option at the position next season with Lee Wallace about to depart. (Daily Record)

Stewart set to sign for Rangers

Greg Stewart looks set to seal a move to Rangers after the attacker was released by club Birmingham City. The Aberdeen loanee has been in advanced talks with the Ibrox side about joining this summer. (The Herald)

Neil Lennon has dig at Rangers

Neil Lennon has scornfully dismissed Rangers’ protests over the notice of complaint issued to Jon Flanagan for elbowing Celtic captain Scott Brown in last Sunday’s Old Firm game. (The Scotsman)

Lennon hits out at Celtic fans

Neil Lennon has rounded on sceptics among the Celtic support who are opposed to him being named permanent manager of the Scottish champions, insisting there is “no reason” for anyone to question his credentials for the job. (The Scotsman)

Brown undergoes scan

Celtic captain Scott Brown yesterday underwent a scan on his injured broken toe as the club face a nervous wait to see if he’ll be fit for the Scottish Cup final. (Daily Record)

New deal for McInnes?

Aberdeen vice chairman Dave Cormack has revealed the club intend to tie up Derek McInnes on a new long-term contract before the start of the new season. The Atlanta-based software tycoon insisted earlier this week that the Dons manager wasn’t interested in the vacant Scotland job. (The Scotsman)

Petkov could start at Celtic Park

Hearts are considering handing Bulgarian teenager Alex Petkov a league debut against Celtic on Sunday. Coaching staff are impressed with his performances at reserve level and he could make an appearance at Parkhead in the season’s final Premiership match. (Evening News)