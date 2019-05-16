‘They are good at making statements. We are above all that’ - Neil Lennon has dig at Rangers

Neil Lennon has scornfully dismissed Rangers’ protests over the notice of complaint issued to Jon Flanagan for elbowing Celtic captain Scott Brown in last Sunday’s Old Firm game.

Rangers full-back Flanagan was shown a yellow card by referee Kevin Clancy at the time of the incident but now faces a Scottish FA disciplinary tribunal at Hampden today which could see him served with a two-match suspension.

The Ibrox club say they will “vigorously defend” Flanagan against the charge and questioned why Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic was not cited for an off the ball clash with Rangers striker Jermain Defoe during the match.

But Celtic interim manager Lennon insists Flanagan has no grounds for appeal and hit out at the nature of Rangers’ complaint.

“Look, they [Rangers] are good at making statements,” said Lennon. “We are above all that. The only thing I want to say is that it’s a straight red card – we should feel aggrieved that Jon Flanagan didn’t get a red. That’s all I want to say on it.”