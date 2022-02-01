Riley McGree opens up on Celtic conversations and explains why he chose Middlesbrough

Former Celtic transfer target Riley McGree admitted that he did have a conversation with Parkhead manager Ange Postecoglou as he mulled over a move to the Scottish club.

By Mark Atkinson
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 10:15 am
Riley McGree chose Middlesbrough over Celtic.

The 23-year-old midfielder ended up choosing Middlesbrough despite reports suggesting he would move to Celtic and team up with countryman Postecoglou following a loan spell at Birmingham.

His transfer to the Riverside from American club Charlotte was confirmed last month and the Australia internationalist admitted the desire to play in England’s top flight was the key factor in his decision.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

“Me and Ange did have a conversation,” admitted McGree.

“Playing in the Premier League is obviously the end goal for the club and for me, it would be a dream. All these things tied into one was the reason I chose to go Middlesbrough.

“As I said before and the reasons why I gave before – that’s why I made the choice to go to Middlesbrough. At the end of the day, it’s my career, and I strongly believe I did what’s best for me.

"From what I’ve seen in the past and what I’ve heard from speaking to my manager Chris Wilder and from what I’ve seen whilst being there, it’s definitely a brand of football I want to be involved in and can see myself being involved with going forward.

“It’s a big club, big ambitions, the set-up there is second-to-none and in the past few months with Chris coming in and the direction in which the club wants to go, they’re in a good position in terms of play-offs at the moment.”

