Daizen Maeda: Celtic striker left out of Japan team as hopes raise of dash home for Rangers clash

As expected, manager Hajime Moriyasu has kept faith with the strikers that helped Japan defeat China 2-0 last time out, although Maeda came on in that match and may well do so again as the Japanese try to cement their place in the top two of Group B in the Asian qualifiers and secure a ticket to Qatar.

Japan are in second place with three games remaining, four points behind leaders Saudi Arabia and a point clear of Australia, who play Oman later. Third place secures a play-off spot.

Maeda will be hoping to win his fourth cap for his country but if he is not involved, then the prospect of him jetting back to Glasgow in time for Wednesday night’s match against Rangers raises a little.

Daizen Maeda featured for Japan last time out.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou admitted that the likelihood of Maeda, and Australia’s Tom Rogic, being available for the match at Celtic Park is very slim, but did say that if neither one was involved for their respective countries, then the possibility increases.