A new contender to become the next Aberdeen manager has emerged with Alan Burrows set to begin work as chief executive of the Dons.

Former Scotland and Celtic boss Gordon Strachan remains the odds-on favourite to return to the club where he won a glut of trophies as a player, including the 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup. According to the Press and Journal, however, Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez is in serious contention to replace Jim Goodwin with reports around Strachan understood to be 'wide of the mark’.

The 48-year-old is well travelled having began his coaching career 13 years ago in the youth ranks of Spanish side Giorna. He has since had roles in Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Japan, as well as his homeland. His latest job was with Japanese giants Urawa Red Diamonds, two times winners of the AFC Champions League. Encouragingly for Aberdeen fans he was deemed the best boss in J1 League for the 2021 season having improved the club's fortunes on the field with a return to the AFC Champions League and winning the Emperor's Cup. He added the Super Cup prior to the 2022 campaign but it wasn't as successful and Rodriguez departed as he sought a new challenge with an ambition to manage in the UK.

The Dons currently have Barry Robson in interim charge and he will likely lead the team for their next fixture, a Premiership clash with Livingston at Pittodrie on Saturday. Interviews are not expected to take place until Burrows begins his role on February 27. He oversaw his final match at Fir Park on Sunday, a 2-0 win over Hearts.

He tweeted: “Last matchday at Fir Park today. I’m a local boy who got the chance to live his dream. I got some things right, I got some things wrong but every day of the last 16 years I have absolutely everything I had for this amazing club. I’ve had the time of my life. Thank you.”

Burrows’ role at Aberdeen becomes even more important with Dave Cormack, the club’s chairman, set to take time away to undergo triple heart bypass surgery this week.

"Alan will pick up the early work done so far on appointing a new manager and lead the process on behalf of the board,” Cormack said.