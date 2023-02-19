Dave Cormack to undergo major heart surgery as Aberdeen chairman steps aside from new manager search

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack will step away from club duties for a period of time after revealing he is set to undergo major life-saving heart surgery.

The 63-year-old, who has been leading the search for a new manager following the decision to sack Jim Goodwin after a 6-0 defeat to Hibs last month, underwent routine tests on his return to the US which showed he required a triple heart bypass.

Cormack will spend time in recuperation and the prognosis is that he will make a full recovery. The process of recruiting a new manager will be handed over to incoming chief executive Alan Burrows.

In a statement released by the club, Cormack said: “Having struggled with high cholesterol I had a heart calcium test performed. Having no symptoms, it was a real shock to find out I had three significant blockages in my arteries. I am thankful that this was caught in time, and I’ll undergo triple heart bypass surgery this week.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack will step away from the club's new manager search to undergo major heart surgery. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“With Alan Burrows coming on board in a week’s time as chief executive and with the support of my fellow directors, I’ll be able to take the time I need to rest and recover. Alan will pick up the early work done so far on appointing a new manager and lead the process on behalf of the board.