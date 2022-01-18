Reo Hatate: Watch James Forrest have funny man-of-the-match exchange with new Celtic signing

The 24-year-old patrolled midfield with verve as he put on a captivating display which excited the home support.

Hatate's work was done after 75 minutes when he was replaced by countryman and fellow debutant Yosuke Ideguchi. Taking his p;ace on the bench alongside James Forrest, it was announced that he had won the man of the match award.

The announcement left the midfielder bemused and it was left to Forrest to try to explain what it meant.

Hatate appeared surprised, much to the amusement of his team-mate who was left in a fit of laughter.

With Daizen Maeda opening the scoring it was a positive evening for the Celtic newboys as the club closed the gap at the top of the league to three points.

Ange Postecoglou promised there was "plenty more” to come from Hatate.

“When you get to know him he is a very, very determined young man," he said. He shows signs of reaching the very top of the game. He will come off the pitch tonight knowing he did okay and performed at a level.

Reo Hatate got man of the match on his Celtic debut. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“But he will want more. That’s the kind of character and personality he is. He doesn’t just want to enjoy the ride, he has some sights and ambition to be the best player he can be and reach the top. You saw some of his quality tonight, but there is definitely more to come. From all the boys.”