Furuhashi did not feature in the 2-0 win over Hibs, underpinned by a goal from debutant Daizen Maeda, and the Cetic manager admitted he won’t be seen this month. A fact that means he will not be selected for Japan’s World Cup qualifiers in late January/early February.

“It's fair to say he hasn't recovered from the injury,” said Postecoglou on radio following the latest win for his side, Furuhashi forced off inside 15 minutes of Celtic’s 3-1 win away to St Johnstone on Boxing Day. “We're still getting some advice on it. He's not likely to feature in the next couple of weeks at least, it could be longer. In terms of definite time frames we're just getting some more info and hopefully during the week we'll know a little bit more.”