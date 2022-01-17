Kyogo Furuhashi: Real concern growing over Celtic striker's fitness for upcoming crucial Rangers clash

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi appears a major doubt for the club’s cinch Premiership derby encounter with Rangers on February 2 after Ange Postecoglou revealed the player is still being troubled by hamstring problems.

By Andrew Smith
Monday, 17th January 2022, 10:21 pm
Kyogo Furuhashi is struggling with a hamstring injury.

Furuhashi did not feature in the 2-0 win over Hibs, underpinned by a goal from debutant Daizen Maeda, and the Cetic manager admitted he won’t be seen this month. A fact that means he will not be selected for Japan’s World Cup qualifiers in late January/early February.

“It's fair to say he hasn't recovered from the injury,” said Postecoglou on radio following the latest win for his side, Furuhashi forced off inside 15 minutes of Celtic’s 3-1 win away to St Johnstone on Boxing Day. “We're still getting some advice on it. He's not likely to feature in the next couple of weeks at least, it could be longer. In terms of definite time frames we're just getting some more info and hopefully during the week we'll know a little bit more.”

Postecoglou refused to speculate on the possibility of being without Furuhashi for the hosting of the Ibrox men. "Mate, you're talking about a game that's four or five away from us. Anything past tonight is no real concern to me," he added.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

