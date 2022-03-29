Reo Hatate: Celtic star makes Japan debut as ex-Dundee United goalkeeper earns 94th cap

Reo Hatate’s form for Celtic has been rewarded with his Japan debut.

By Joel Sked
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 12:04 pm

The midfielder was called up for the World Cup double header but was an unused substitute as the Blue Samurai confirmed their place at the Qatar tournament with a 2-0 win over Australia last week.

Hatate started the match with Vietnam in what is a much-changed side selected by manager Hajime Moriyasu.

Japan trailed 1-0 early on to the visitors.

Reo Hatate has made his debut for Japan. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Hatate has impressed since joining Celtic at the end of 2021 from Kawasaki Frontale, including scoring in a 3-0 win over Rangers in the league.

He has previously earned international recognition at under-20 and under-23 level.

Also starting the match is former Dundee United goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima. It is the 39-year-old's 94th cap for his country.

He spent part of the 2015/16 campaign with the Tannadice side, the season they finished bottom of the league and were relegated to the Championship.

Kawashima is currently in Ligue 1 in France with Strasbourg.

