Reo Hatate: Celtic star makes Japan debut as ex-Dundee United goalkeeper earns 94th cap

The midfielder was called up for the World Cup double header but was an unused substitute as the Blue Samurai confirmed their place at the Qatar tournament with a 2-0 win over Australia last week.
Hatate started the match with Vietnam in what is a much-changed side selected by manager Hajime Moriyasu.
Japan trailed 1-0 early on to the visitors.
Hatate has impressed since joining Celtic at the end of 2021 from Kawasaki Frontale, including scoring in a 3-0 win over Rangers in the league.
He has previously earned international recognition at under-20 and under-23 level.
Also starting the match is former Dundee United goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima. It is the 39-year-old's 94th cap for his country.
He spent part of the 2015/16 campaign with the Tannadice side, the season they finished bottom of the league and were relegated to the Championship.
Kawashima is currently in Ligue 1 in France with Strasbourg.