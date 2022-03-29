Christopher Scott to Celtic: Adversity this season, £70m comparison, key attributes - the lowdown on Bayern Munich starlet

While Benfica have been encouraged by a former star to do a permanent deal with the Scottish league leaders for Portuguese loan star Jota, Ange Postecoglou has been linked with a move for Bayern Munich starlet Christopher Scott.

Who is Scott?

The 19-year-old is a versatile forward who has been a regular for Germany’s youth teams, playing for various age groups. He emerged through the academy at Bayer Leverkusen, impressing to the point Bayern Munich signed him in January 2020.

Christopher Scott has been linked with Celtic. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

He can play in most attacking positions, whether it is in a wider role or centrally behind a striker which is understood to be his preferred position where he can drive with the ball from deeper positions.

How is he viewed at Bayern?

His progression in Munich has been positive. Originally signed to join the Under-19s side, he was promoted to the second team in less than a year.

Scott impressed to the point he was handed his first-team debut last season, coming off the bench for the final 25 minutes of a draw with Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. He got his second appearance ten days later in a win over former side Bayer Leverkusen.

Germany manager Hansi Flick was the one who handed Scott his Bayern bow.

He said: “He’s got good speed, is good on the ball and has done very well in training.”

This campaign has brought a bit of adversity, with knee problems keeping him out for a chunk of the season, but he has still managed six goals in 13 games for Bayern Munich II in Regionalliga Bayern which is the fourth tier of Germany’s football pyramid.

Other teams linked?

According to Sky Sports Germany, Bayern want to hand Scott a new deal with his contract due to expire at the end of the season. However, as well as Celtic, English Premier League side Brentford are also keen on signing the attacker.

Style of play?

Scott wants to get the ball, drive at opponents, commit them and combine with team-mates. His acceleration can be explosive, especially his running off the ball.

The Bundesliga's official English website compares him to Kai Havertz, the 22-year-old German international who moved to Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen for around £70million.

“Scott is adept at receiving the ball on the half-turn from deep and instantly launching attacks,” the piece read. “Quick, strong and an excellent dribbler, the right-footer is programmed to cause problems for opposing backlines.”

What the stats say

This season he is averaging 0.55 goals per 90 from 2.67 shots. He gets 2.67 touches in the box. The former figure would be top ten in the cinch Premiership, although it should be noted the difference in quality between the Scottish football top-flight and the regional fourth tier of Germany.

He has a 52.6 per cent success ratio from 7.17 dribbles per 90 minutes with 2.48 progressive runs. The dribbles per 90 shows his positivity and would place him in the top 15 in Scotland's Premiership.

Where would he fit at Celtic?

The way Celtic play under Ange Postecoglou it is easy to see him slotting into one of the two wide positions. In his preferred No.10 position, he would offer something different to what the Australian has in terms of profile with David Turnbull and Tom Rogic more ball-playing options.