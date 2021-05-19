Reason behind Eddie Howe's Celtic delay revealed as Parkhead side set to play hardball over transfer fee

Celtic are still hopeful of confirming Eddie Howe as their new manager within the next fortnight. Picture: SNS

Reason behind Howe delay

The delay in Celtic confirming Eddie Howe as their new manager is down to contractual obligations involving his former club Bournemouth. Howe is still on gardening leave and if Bournemouth are promoted to the English Premier League he’ll earn a hefty bonus. The Cherries are 1-0 up in their play-off semi-final clash with Brentford. The final takes place on May 29. (Daily Record)

Celtic: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Celtic: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic to play hardball over Edouard

Celtic are set to play hardball over the sale of Odsonne Edouard despite the striker entering the final 12 months of his contract. The Parkhead side will demand £20 million for the player with Leicester City among those chasing the French under-21 international. (Daily Record)

Turnbull and Gilmour for Scotland

Steve Clarke is set to call up both David Turnbull and Billy Gilmour to the Scotland squad for the first time when he named his 26-man unit for Euro 2021. Chelsea midfielder Gilmour is one of the most exciting prospects in British football, while Turnbull has excelled for Celtic after moving from Motherwell last summer. (Scottish Sun)

Nisbet tipped for Scotland squad

Kevin Nisbet’s inclusion in Steve Clarke’s Euros squad would be a well-earned accolade for the Hibs striker and reflect well on his club, according to Easter Road boss Jack Ross. (The Scotsman)

Boyle refutes claim

Martin Boyle has refuted suggestions that a buy-out clause in his contract will definitely trigger his Hibs departure this summer, saying that he would have to weigh up any offers carefully. Celtic have again been linked and the £500,000 buy-out clause in his contract has also sparked interest from abroad. (Evening News)

Shinnie coming back?

Former Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Hibs midfielder Andrew Shinnie is on the move after the expiry of his short-term contract at Charlton Athletic – and a return north is an option. (Evening News)

Ferguson disappointed

Kelty Hearts manager Barry Ferguson admitted his team were disappointed despite beating Brechin City in the first leg of the pyramid play-off final. Ferguson revealed his players were frustrated that their performance didn’t reach higher levels – adding that their motivation is to win the second leg and make history by taking Brechin’s League Two place for next season. (The Scotsman)

Message from the editor