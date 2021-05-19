Kevin Nisbet desperate to 'prove people wrong' as Hibs striker backed for Scotland Euros call

The Scotland manager, who will lead the country into a major tournament for the first time in 23 years, will name his 26-man squad today, and the Leith outfit hope to see their 24-year-old top scorer included in the group.

“Yeah, it would be terrific if he was involved and well deserved in my opinion,” said Ross, extolling the merits of the striker who made his international debut in the World Cup qualifier against Faroe Islands in March.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘While Steve’s opinion is the only one that really matters, what Kevin has done with his performances all season – in particular in the last international camp – has given him the absolute best chance of being involved and it would be a real compliment to us as a club and a terrific achievement for Kevin given his career path as well.”

Scotland manager Steve Clarke with Kevin Nisbet during the World Cup qualifier against Faroe Islands at Hampden in March. Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group

The forward only made the step up to the Premiership at the start of this season but has risen to every challenge, according to his club gaffer, who is hoping this weekend’s Scottish Cup final and then next month’s Euros will bring out the best in the big-game player.

“You go back to that first induction to international football and to produce that level of performance shows he embraced that challenge.

“I think that period between his call-up and first cap and now has been key for him.

“He backs himself and I think that has been evident in his performances and evident in his career path, in the way he has worked his way back through the levels.

“I think he is driven by wanting to prove some people wrong, which is fine.

“As you get a bit older in life you probably make your peace with that a wee bit, but he is still young enough to have that feeling, that he has been written off by some people and he wants to prove people wrong.

“He is going about that in a terrific way. He enjoys the bigger occasion and the bigger prize and hopefully that will be reflected in his performance at the weekend.”

A message from the Editor

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.