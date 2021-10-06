Rangers star 'close to England call-up', former Celtic ace eyes return to Scotland squad, Celtic open contract talks with defender - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Rangers defender Connor Goldson. Picture: SNS

Celtic open talks with Taylor

Celtic have opened contract talks with Greg Taylor as they look to get the Scotland international signed up to a new and improvement deal. The left-back is still on the same terms he agreed when first joining from Kilmarnock, with his current contract set to run until 2023. (Daily Record)

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Uefa open investigation

UEFA have formally opened an investigation into allegations of discriminatory abuse of Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara in last week’s Europa League match against Sparta Prague. Kamara was jeered every time he touched the ball during the Scottish champions 1-0 defeat in the Letna Stadium. (The Scotsman)

Goldson ‘close to England call-up’

Connor Goldson is close to earning himself a call-up for the England national team, believes former Ibrox centre-back Colin Hendry. (Daily Record)

Porteous under Gerrard’s skin

Under-fire Hibs defender Ryan Porteous has managed to get beneath Rangers boss Steven Gerrard’s skin according to former Easter Road player and manager John Hughes. (Evening News)

City starlet seeking first goal

Having signed a new five-year contract at Manchester City this summer, Lewis Fiorini’s dream of one day earning a first team slot with the English Premier League champions remains very much alive as the Scotland under-21 international midfielder looks to open his account for his country on Thursday. (The Scotsman)

Hearts arrange bounce game

Hearts have arranged a bounce match this week to help players whose game time has been restricted recently. The Edinburgh club will take on Dundee United in a closed-door fixture to bridge the gap in Premiership matches during the international break. (Evening News)

Mulgrew seeking Scotland return

Charlie Mulgrew is hopeful of forcing himself back into the Scotland squad after an excellent start to the campaign with Dundee United. The 35-year-old last played against Russia two years ago, though he insists he hasn’t retired from international duty. (Scottish Sun)

Pars stick with Grant

Dunfermline Athletic have given under-fire boss Peter Grant a vote of confidence and slammed the "unacceptable conduct" of their supporters in the wake of Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Queen of the South. Grant has failed to win any of his opening eight league matches in charge. (The Scotsman)

Message from the editor