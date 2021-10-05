UEFA confirm probe into abuse of Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara by young Sparta Prague supporters

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara was jeered every time he touched the ball during the Europa League match against Sparta Prague. (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images,)

Kamara was jeered every time he touched the ball during the Scottish champions 1-0 defeat in the Letna Stadium.

The game, initially intended to be played behind closed doors because of racist chanting from Sparta fans towards Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni in a Champions League qualifier earlier this season, instead went ahead in front of a crowd of supervised groups of children aged 6 to 14.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kamara clearly appeared to be singled out for jeers as a consequence of Rangers’ Europa League last 16 tie against Sparta’s city rivals Slavia Prague at Ibrox last season which saw Czech international defender Ondrej Kudela handed a maximum 10-game ban by UEFA for racist abuse of the Finnish midfielder.

Sparta complained about the widespread reaction to the booing of Kamara last week, accusing those criticising it of ‘xenophobia’ and claiming ‘innocent children’ were being ‘attacked with unfounded accusations of racism’.

There were also angry reactions from Czech politicians with the UK ambassador in Prague being summoned for talks with government officials. But UEFA have now made it clear they believe Sparta have a case to answer.

“In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding potential discriminatory incidents allegedly occurring during the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League group stage match between AC Sparta Praha and Rangers FC played on 30 September 2021,” said a UEFA spokesperson. “Information on this matter will be made available in due course.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.