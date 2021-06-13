Rangers reject multiple bids for Ibrox ace, Celtic star agrees terms with European side, Derek McInnes on trying to sign Billy Gilmour - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Rangers centre-back George Edmundson is wanted down south. Picture: SNS

Rangers reject multiple bids

Rangers have rejected multiple bids from English Championship clubs for defender George Edmundson. The centre-back spent the second half of last season on loan at Derby County after being caught breaking lockdown rules along with Ibrox team-mate Jordan Jones. (Football Insider)

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ntcham agrees personal terms

Olivier Ntcham has moved closer to a Celtic exit after reportedly agreeing terms with Greek side AEK Athens. The midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Marseille. (Daily Record)

McInnes wanted Gilmour

Derek McInnes has revealed he tried to sign Billy Gilmour for Aberdeen in a loan deal that was promptly rejected by Chelsea in the 2020 January transfer window. (Mail on Sunday)

Eriksen awake and stable

Footballer Christian Eriksen is awake and stable in hospital after collapsing on the pitch during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland in Copenhagen. The 29-year-old midfielder fell to the ground towards the end of the first half of the game at the Parken Stadium in the Danish capital and required CPR from medical staff at the scene. (The Scotsman)

Clarke's hardest call

Steve Clarke says the hardest part of picking his Scotland team for Monday’s Euro 2020 Group D opener against Czech Republic at Hampden will be leaving three players out of the matchday squad. (The Scotsman)

Brown backs Tierney

Scott Brown has argued that there is “no limit” to the heights that former Celtic teammate Kieran Tierney can reach in his career – and believes that a good showing at Euro 2020 will catapult him into a “different stratosphere”. (The Scotsman)

Message from the editor