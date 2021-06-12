'Wow' - Scott Brown blown away by ex-Celtic teammate who can reach 'different stratosphere' at Euro 2020

Kieran Tierney. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

The full-back will almost certainly play a key role in Scotland's first international tournament in two decades, and has enjoyed a stellar stint in the Premier League with Arsenal since making a high profile move from Glasgow in 2019.

Brown played with the 24-year-old for the entirety of his Hoops career, and has voiced is belief that he is destined for the very top.

Writing in a column for the Daily Record, he said: "I look at Kieran Tierney and Andy Robertson and just think, ‘Wow!’. Steve Clarke deserves great credit for working out how to get them both into the same team but, oh my God, are these two making it work for him.

“Everyone knows how much I love KT. But he’s taken his game to a whole new level over the last couple of years. I’d go as far as to say he could be one of the stars of the entire tournament.

“You don’t see many other centre-backs overlapping their own full-backs and running beyond the strikers but that’s how KT has played this role.

“He’s basically a centre-back who plays like a winger.

“In all my time as a player I’ve never known anyone with his energy – he can run all day – but it’s his turn of pace over three or four yards that does the real damage. The quickest defenders in the world can’t cope with him when he’s running at full tilt, which is why I’m certain Arsenal will struggle to hold on to him.

“This tourney could take him into a different stratosphere and I’ll be delighted if it does because you couldn’t meet a better lad.

“He’s got the world at his feet but he carries his boots in a Tesco bag. That sums KT up in a nutshell. He just loves playing football.