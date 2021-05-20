Rangers preparing multi-million bid for want-away Scottish star, Celtic staff 'didn't want to sell' former striker, ex-Ibrox flop linked with £24m move - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson recently handed in a transfer request. Picture: SNS

Ferguson bid rejected

Aberdeen have turned down a transfer request from Lewis Ferguson after rejecting an “insulting” offer from an English Premier League club. The midfielder, who has also been linked with Rangers, has told Pittodrie bosses that he wants a move after the club reportedly turned down a £2m bid from Watford. (The Scotsman)

Rangers readying bid

Rangers are looking to take advantage of Lewis Ferguson’s unhappiness at Aberdeen with a multi-million pound bid for the Scotland under-21 international. (Football Insider)

Rangers tracking winger

Rangers are keeping tabs on 21-year-old winger Santiago Moreno. The Colombian has impressed since breaking into the America de Cali starting XI this season and his form has alerted clubs around Europe. Leeds United and Southampton have also been credited with an interest. (The Telegraph)

Rangers flop linked with £24m Bayern move

Former Rangers striker Umar Sadiq has been linked with a £24 million move to Bayern Munich. The Nigerian had a disasterous loan spell at Ibrox in 2018 but rebuilt his career with an impressive stint at Partizan Belgrade and is now banging them in for Almeria as they look to earn promotion to La Liga. (AS)

MLS chief on Klimala

New York Red Bulls sporting director Kevin Thelwell has revealed there were figures at Celtic who didn’t want Patryk Klimala to be sold, believing the Polish striker would have been a significant impact if given more opportunities in the first team. (The Athletic)

Hibs, Saints to battle over full-back

Hibs and St Johnstone are set to battle it out for the signature of Hamilton Accies left-back Scott McMann. The Scot is under contract at New Douglas Park for another two years so would command a transfer fee, though both sides would be hoping for a reasonable price in the wake of Accies’ relegation from the top flight. (Scottish Sun)

Clarke on uncapped trio

Steve Clarke believes the surprise inclusion of a trio of uncapped players in his 26-man squad for Euro 2020 has already given Scotland supporters a boost. Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour and Rangers full-back Nathan Patterson, both 19, have been called up, along with Celtic’s 21-year-old midfielder David Turnbull. (The Scotsman)

