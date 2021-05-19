Aberdeen reject Lewis Ferguson transfer request after receiving 'insulting' offer

Aberdeen have turned down a transfer request from midfielder Lewis Ferguson. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The midfielder, who has also been linked with Rangers, has told Pittodrie bosses that he wants a move after the club reportedly turned down a £2m bid from Watford.

Ferguson has been with the Dons since joining from Hamilton Accies in May 2019.

A club statement read: “Aberdeen Football Club is greatly disappointed to have received a written transfer request from midfielder Lewis Ferguson today.

“This request, made after the club dismissed what can only be described as an insulting offer from an English Premier League club for one of Scotland’s most talented young midfield players, was rejected immediately.

"The club holds Lewis in the highest regard. Having made a significant investment to both acquire and develop Lewis, he has a bright future ahead of him as an integral part of Stephen Glass’s squad

"No further comment will be made on this matter.”