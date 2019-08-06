Rangers players subjected to 'misogynistic and sectarian abuse' at Celtic clash

Rangers are considering increased security measures for their players after accusing Celtic fans of abusing women's players during a recent derby between the two sides.

The visiting side were subject to "misogynistic and sectarian abuse" from Celtic fans in attendance. The Daily Record are reporting that members of the prominent fans group The Green Brigade were accused of issuing the verbal abuse.

Celtic won the match 3-1 at K-Park in East Kilbride.

A Rangers spokesperson told the Daily Record: “Our women were subjected to misogynistic and sectarian abuse, which is totally unacceptable.

“Perhaps security measures need to be introduced for Rangers women when they have a match away from home against Celtic.”