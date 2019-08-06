.

The 12 Scottish Premiership away kits - ranked from worst to best

We have looked at the home kits of the 12 Scottish Premiership sides.

Heart of Midlothian came out on top, albeit with some question marks. But what about the away tops where there are usually a number of more risky and outlandish efforts. Scroll through to see who achives top spot.

1. Heart of Midlothian - 12th

Nowhere near the standard of the home and third kits. Maroon shoulder flashes doesn't suit the colour of the shirt which features a crude design.
2. Hamilton Academical - 11th

Accies should be commended for going for trying something but the luminous green isn't the nicest, especially the block on the shoulder and upper arm. Good for running in the dark.
3. Kilmarnock - 10th

A nice looking strip but like the home kit it looks more like a training top.
4. Aberdeen - 9th

It is very... gold. A little too gold. And very shiny. Better than last season's reverse.
