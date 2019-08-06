The 12 Scottish Premiership away kits - ranked from worst to best
We have looked at the home kits of the 12 Scottish Premiership sides.
Heart of Midlothian came out on top, albeit with some question marks. But what about the away tops where there are usually a number of more risky and outlandish efforts. Scroll through to see who achives top spot.
1. Heart of Midlothian - 12th
Nowhere near the standard of the home and third kits. Maroon shoulder flashes doesn't suit the colour of the shirt which features a crude design.