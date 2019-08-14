Rangers fan and Premier League star mocks Celtic's Champions League exit with bizarre Photoshop tweet

Have your say

Sheffield United striker and Scotland international Oli McBurnie is not slow to hide his love for Rangers.

He took great pleasure in mocking Celtic's exit from the Champions League qualifiers with a bizarre photo he posted on Twitter.

The Scottish champions lost to Romanian's Cluj 5-4 on aggregate following a hapless 4-3 defeat at Parkhead despite taking the lead twice.

McBurnie tweeted a picture of the board game Cluedo but the 'e' had been written over with a 'J'. The accompanied caption read: "Fancy a game?"

As expected it went down well with Rangers fans and less so with Celtic supporters.

One asked the £20million striker: "Just checking - who are you?"

