'It's all on me' - Scott Brown takes responsibility for Celtic defeat after liking tweet blaming boss Neil Lennon

Celtic captain Scott Brown has said the Champions League qualifying defeat to Cluj is "all on me".

Scott Brown deflated at Celtic Park. Picture: SNS

The midfielder tweeted his apologies for liking a tweet following the 4-3 loss at Parkhead that said Neil Lennon was to blame.

Going into the third-round qualifier second-leg with a 1-1 result from the away tie in Romania, Celtic were well placed to proceed.

But despite leading twice, the Scottish Champions conceded twice in the final 15 minutes to exit 5-4 on aggregate.

Following the match there was a mixture of disbelief and anger.

One fan tweeted (unedited): "LENNON come on to f**k your to blame you played McGregor at LB didn't you learn when BR played him n look you've made him look awful when he's a magnificent players tell ya some of the players even @ScottBrown8 need to say to lennon hes to blame this time."

That tweet was liked by Brown, who would later apologise, saying it was an accident as he scrolled through the social media site.

The player away the penalty for Cluj's second goal with a handball that wasn't befetting of an experienced player and captain.

He posted: "Was just flicking through Twitter must of touched the button by accident.. Not my style to slag anyone off on Twitter. I am fully behind the manager and all the players are as well. If anyone should be getting a slagging or a abuse it’s all on me tonight as didn’t perform. Sorry"

