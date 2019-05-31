Rangers expected to mount genuine title challenge but Celtic remain strong favourites to make it 9-in-a-row - Scottish Premiership title odds ranked
Celtic remain heavy favourites to win the Scottish Premiership and make it nine-in-a-row.
But can anyone stop them? Scroll through to see your side's odds of winning the title and whether the bookies expect a strong challenge from one of the other 11. (All odds via bet365 - bet responsibly)
1. Ross County - 2000/1
The Dingwall side return to the Premiership as Championship winners.