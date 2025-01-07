Scottish bistro with stunning waterside views to close to the public

A popular Scottish restaurant will close to the public by the end of January with the owners blaming the ‘pressures enforced by the government’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Dumfries and Galloway restaurant is set to close its doors to the public and become an exclusive use venue only.

Gather at Laggan will close on 27 January, with husband and wife owners Duncan and Vicki McConchie posting about this difficult decision on social media. The couple also own GG’s Yard wedding venue, Sea View Snugs and The Murray Arms Hotel in Gatehouse, all which are staying open as normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a video posted to the business’s Facebook page, the couple spoke about the ‘far from easy’ decision to close the business to the public. Mrs McConchie said: “It is with great exasperation that we bring news of changes here at Laggan due to pressures enforced by the government and continuing strains within the hospitality industry, we’re restructuring the business to ensure it remains resilient and balanced going forward.

“We appreciate your understanding and if the strain on rural and seasonal hospitality businesses ease in the future we may be able to reverse these changes. Until such times all we can do is move forward with renewed focus and continued passion.”

The post next to the video reads: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our hillside Bistro Gather to the public, effective Monday, 27th January 2025.

“Going forward, Gather will transition to become an exclusive-use venue for weddings and events held at Laggan. During these occasions, Gather will remain a cherished space for guests to enjoy breakfasts and private dining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gather Laggan

Out with these bookings, Gather will be available for private hire and seasonal ticketed events only. We are deeply grateful to our loyal customers who have supported us throughout the years at Gather.

“This has been an extremely difficult decision, but it is necessary to adapt to the current hospitality climate. We are proud of what Gather has accomplished in bringing people together and contributing to local charities through our Charity of the Month initiative

In addition to these changes, Laggan’s Seaview Snugs will remain open as usual, as will our sister hotel, The Murray Arms in Gatehouse of Fleet.”

“A dedicated FAQs page has been created over on our website which has more information for guests regarding their bookings or upcoming stays.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gather opened in 2020 and has floor to ceiling windows that offer panoramic views of the Solway Firth. The menu changed seasonally and used local produce for the breakfast, lunch and dinner services. There was also popular curry nights at the venue.