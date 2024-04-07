Rangers and Celtic's gripping derby Ibrox clash through the eyes of four players

Rangers and Celtic served up a thrilling 3-3 draw at Ibrox and four of the players involved give their reaction to the match:

Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo, who scored a stoppage-time equaliser: "The way the game started, you could all see like it was – it wasn't ideal at all. The first half was kind of sticky, but we came in at half time and the gaffer gave us his message. He even said that he didn't recognise the team he's been working with for the last five months and obviously the boys took that to heart and it showed. Tav steps up to take a penalty like that and it's unbelievable, because he's obviously missed his last two. To step up like that and the way the game started, for him to hit it in the top corner like that takes some courage. Fair play to him and the boys kicked on from there. We improved in the second half.”

Celtic captain Callum McGregor, who returned from injury as a sub: “It's obviously a tough game to come back into. I've not had a lot of time on the training pitch but I wanted to be here with the group and try and do my bit. Hopefully, just slow and steady and build up and hopefully start to feel better. The run in for both teams is now super important. Every game becomes massively important. You have to win every game that you can. We've got one more to go at Celtic Park so we have to maximise that as well. Like I said, every game kind of becomes a cup final now.”

Rangers defender John Souttar: “Obviously the start that we had was far from ideal - not something that you practice during the week. But it’s all about character coming back into the game. It’s a massive game in the season for both sides. I thought the character we showed to come back, after going 2-0 down, takes a lot. To comeback to 2-2, then get another blow for 3-2; I thought for all three goals we could have done better. In these games, sometimes crazy things happen, but it’s how you react. I thought we showed a lot of character to stand up and get back into the game. It’s not always happened, and I think we need to take it into the rest of the season.”