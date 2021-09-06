Pundit reckons Rangers attacker to be released, Ibrox ace picks up mystery injury, Raith Rovers reveal 'ridiculous' Hibs offer - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Rangers winger Brandon Barker has fallen out of favour at Ibrox. Picture: SNS

Barker ‘to be released’

Former European Golden Boot winners Kevin Phillips reckons Rangers will soon reach an agreement with out-of-favour winger Brandon Barker to have his contract terminated. The ex-Hibs ace couldn’t find a move during the window due to his inflated contract. (Football Insider)

Mystery injury for Helander

Rangers defender Filip Helander could be absent for Sweden’s crucial World Cup qualifier clash with Greece this midweek after picking up an injury, national team boss Janne Andersson has revealed. (Daily Record)

Elyounoussi delighted to be back in contention

Mohamed Elyounoussi is delighted to be proving the doubters wrong after forcing his way back into the Southampton team following his two years on loan at Celtic. (Daily Record)

Neilson satisfied

Robbie Neilson today declared himself satisfied with Hearts’ summer transfer window business after adding seven players to his squad. Riccarton management continue to monitor the free agent market and have held talks with Barrie McKay, the out of contract winger who left Swansea City in June. (Evening News)

Rovers revealed ‘ridiculous’ offer

Raith Rovers have accused Hibs of making a "ridiculous" offer for Dylan Tait before eventually agreeing to sell the midfielder to the Premiership outfit with just two minutes to spare on transfer deadline day. (The Scotsman)

Robertson impressed by Patterson

Andy Robertson made his name via swashbuckling runs up the left flank from full back but even he was impressed by the adventurous spirit displayed by Nathan Patterson against Moldova on Saturday night. (The Scotsman)

Scotland fitness concerns

Scotland will assess the fitness of captain Andy Robertson and a number of others ahead of tomorrow's crucial World Cup qualifier in Austria. The left-back was withdrawn after 74 minutes of the 1-0 win over Moldova as a precaution due to feeling "tightness". (The Scotsman)

Scotland’s Mr Consistent

Grant Hanley has become Scotland's most consistent player since his return to the national side, according to assistant coach John Carver. The Norwich City defender was recalled for the Euro 2020 play-off win against Serbia last November after almost three years in the international wilderness. (The Scotsman)

