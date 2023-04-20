Premiership red card tally already higher than past 7 seasons as Graeme Shinnie incident shows VAR influence

The Scottish Premiership has witnessed more red cards this season than any of the previous seven campaigns – and there are still six rounds of fixtures remaining.

VAR’s impact has been evident as it was last Friday with Graeme Shinnie’s red card in Aberdeen's 1-0 win over Ross County. Euan Anderson didn’t catch the incident between the Dons captain and Staggies defender Jack Baldwin in real time, opting to give a throw-in. However, VAR intervened, the official advised to take a look at the tackle on the monitor.

The fall out from the decision has been significant after the Scottish FA rejected the appeal from the Pittodrie side, prompting statements from Aberdeen and PFA Scotland, while Kris Boyd accused the club of whipping “up a storm” ahead of Sunday’s clash with Rangers.

VAR, which was introduced into the Premiership in October, can assist referees in the event of a clear and obvious error or a serious missed incident in relation to four instances; straight red cards, penalty area incidents, goals and mistaken identity. As well as penalties, red cards have been notable. So far this campaign there have been 54 red cards with a league average of 4.5. It is a tally higher than the previous seven seasons.

Last campaign there were 46 in total with 38 in seasons 2020/21 and 2019/20 when the league was stopped due to the coronavirus after 30 rounds of fixtures. In both 2015/16 and 2018/19 the figure reached 50 with Hearts and Rangers getting nine respectively. The two seasons in between saw 42 and 44. So far this season every team has had at least two red cards.