Premier Sports Cup semi-final draw: Celtic and Rangers kept apart as Aberdeen and Kilmarnock learn fate
Celtic and Rangers were kept apart in the draw for the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals after coming through their last eight ties in differing fashion on Wednesday night.
Ange Postecoglou's holders will face Kilmarnock in the last four after an impressive 4-0 win over Motherwell at Fir Park where Liel Abada fired a double in addition to strikes from Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi.
Rangers meanwhile will face Aberdeen for a place in the final after making heavy weather of a 1-0 win over Dundee at Ibrox.
A tenth minute header from Steven Davis proved the difference but there were boos around the stadium at full-time as Giovanni van Bronckhorst's recent struggles continued with another lacklustre performance.
The Dons booked their place in the semi-finals with a comfortable 4-1 success over Partick Thistle at Pittodrie, with Kilmarnock having already made it through after a 2-1 win over Dundee United on Tuesday.
The semi-final ties are due to be played at Hampden on the weekend of January 14 and 15, with the final scheduled for Sunday, February 26.
