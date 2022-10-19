Ange Postecoglou's holders will face Kilmarnock in the last four after an impressive 4-0 win over Motherwell at Fir Park where Liel Abada fired a double in addition to strikes from Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi.

Rangers meanwhile will face Aberdeen for a place in the final after making heavy weather of a 1-0 win over Dundee at Ibrox.

A tenth minute header from Steven Davis proved the difference but there were boos around the stadium at full-time as Giovanni van Bronckhorst's recent struggles continued with another lacklustre performance.

Celtic and Rangers have been kept apart in the draw for the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The Dons booked their place in the semi-finals with a comfortable 4-1 success over Partick Thistle at Pittodrie, with Kilmarnock having already made it through after a 2-1 win over Dundee United on Tuesday.