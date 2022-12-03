Celtic have been backed to have a “plan already in place” if Giorgos Giakoumakis was to leave the club – and the Scottish champions have been linked with an in-form Dutch striker.

In recent days there have been reports the club’s Greek star could depart after contract negotiations on a new deal stalled. The 27-year-old’s current deal runs until 2026 meaning the league leaders are under no pressure to sell but they may look to cash in on a player who is averaging a goal every other game.

Celtic have been strongly linked with South Korean striker Gue-sung Cho who has been starring for his country at the World Cup, helping them reach the knockout stages where they will now face Brazil. The Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors ace has attracted attention from around Europe following his exploits at domestic level and in Qatar where he scored twice against Ghana.

The latest link revolves around Dutch striker Saïd Hamulic. According to Tutto Mercato, he is interesting Celtic who are said to be most active in pursuit of the 22-year-old with interest from elsewhere. Hamulic moved to the Polish top-flight from Lithuania in the summer, joining Stal Mielec. He has netted nine goals in 19 appearances, including six in his last seven league games before the break for the World Cup.

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton believes Giakoumakis to be the club's best finisher but is confident that Ange Postecoglou and the recruitment team will have someone ready to fill the void if he were to exit. “I do know that Postecoglou is a smart individual and he’s not just going to let one of his main attacking weapons walk out of the door unless he has got an ace up his sleeve and a plan already in place and down the line,” he said in his Daily Record column. "In Giakoumakis’ case, he still has plenty of time left on the contract he signed in the summer of last year. That puts Celtic in charge. But Postecoglou doesn’t strike me as the type who would want anyone around the place who is not 100 percent committed to the job.”

Postecoglou confirmed he will deal with any issue of a player wanting to exit when it arises.

