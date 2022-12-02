'I'll deal with it': Ange Postecoglou has say on potential issues within squad amid Giorgos Giakoumakis speculation

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says he will deal with any issues as they arise with the happiness of his squad after reports this week that striker Giorgios Giakoumakis will look to leave the club in January after contract talks broke down.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou and his Greek forward Giorgos Giakoumakis.

Speculation is mounting that the forward may move on in the next transfer window due all parties failing to reach an agreement on an improved pay offer. The 27-year-old, who signed from VVV Venlo in the summer of 2021, has scored 19 goals in 34 appearances and has become a key part of Postecoglou’s squad and when the Australian was asked about the Greek’s future and also interest in right-back Josip Juranovic, currently away with Croatia at the World Cup, he said: “I don’t think too much about it unless something is presented to me. I focus more on what I see every day in training. If players are unhappy, have concerns or are looking for other things then it’ll come to my attention pretty quickly and we’ll deal with it as we go along.

“Every transfer window is an opportunity for us to get stronger and better, and that’s what we will be looking to do. It doesn’t always mean we will bring players in, it will be about not losing players that would weaken us. Sometimes we’ll be developing and won’t need to bring anyone in. But the windows are always an opportunity to improve and that’s how we’ll treat this one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not about me imposing conditions that players have to be happy. Players have different priorities at different times. I have understood that my whole managerial career. In 25 years of doing this job, I’ve never taken anything personally or felt players should think a certain way. Some players want more game time, some think it might be time for them to improve their financial situation or maybe it’s just they don’t like the way I manage. It could be a number of things, but it’s constantly evolving.