Olivier Ntcham's potential move from Celtic to Marseille hits snag

Have your say

Olivier Ntcham's potential move to Marseille from Celtic has hit a snag.

READ MORE: Olivier Ntcham nears Celtic exit as he sends pointed Marseille message



Oliver Ntcham's potential move to Marseille has hit a snag. Picture: SNS

The French midfielder is interesting OM's boss Andre Villas-Boas, as well as fellow Ligue 1 side Lyon and Portuguese giants Porto.

Currently with his country's U21 side at the European Championships in Italy, Ntcham has admitted a move to Marseille interests him.

However, reports in France claim the club are required to raise around €50million by the end of July.

According to L'Equipe, the 1993 Champions League winners signed a “rules agreement” with Uefa earlier this month regarding financial fair play (FFP).

Marseillie fell foul of the regulations last season and were fined €100,000.

The club's recent financial accounts have led to concerns, especially with the club having failed to qualify for Europe.