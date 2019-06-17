Olivier Ntcham nears Celtic exit as he sends pointed Marseille message

Have your say

Olivier Ntcham has opened up about a potential exit from Celtic.

The French midfielder has been linked with a move to Portuguese giants Porto as well as French duo Lyon and Marseille.

It was reported in his homeland earlier this month that Celtic are looking for between €15m-€17million for the 23-year-old.

Ntcham had been linked with Porto during the campaign just past but the club refused to let him go having signed him from Manchester City for £4.5million in 2017.

Under contract until 2022, it means the Parkhead are in a strong bargaining position.

However, the player, who is currently playing for France in the Euro U21 Championships, has admitted that a departure from Celtic could happen.

“A departure from Celtic? It’s possible, yes. For now, this is not the subject as I’m 100 per cent focused on the internationals.

“My first goal is the Euros before thinking of anything else. I take things as they come."

He added: “It is interesting. Marseille is a very big club.”