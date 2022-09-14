No minute's silence at Celtic match as Rangers plan tribute to the Queen

The position was confirmed by UEFA following a routine pre-match meeting between the two clubs and the governing body on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian club have been granted permission to display anti-war messages on screens at Legia Warsaw’s stadium ahead of the game.

Shakhtar have been displaced from their home stadium since 2014 because of conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Shakhtar Donetsk host Celtic in a Champions League fixture at Legia Warsaw's Stadion Wojska Polskiego on Wednesday. (Photo by Marek Krol/EuroFootball/Getty Images)

Rangers meanwhile are planning tributes to the Queen before their match against Napoli at Ibrox on Wednesday.

Players will observe a minute’s silence ahead of kick-off with a suggestion they could then join fans in a chorus of God Save the King.