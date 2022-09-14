News you can trust since 1817
No minute's silence at Celtic match as Rangers plan tribute to the Queen

There will be no minute’s silence in memory of the Queen ahead of Celtic’s Champions League encounter with Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland.

By Matthew Elder
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 1:42 pm
The position was confirmed by UEFA following a routine pre-match meeting between the two clubs and the governing body on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian club have been granted permission to display anti-war messages on screens at Legia Warsaw’s stadium ahead of the game.

Shakhtar have been displaced from their home stadium since 2014 because of conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Shakhtar Donetsk host Celtic in a Champions League fixture at Legia Warsaw's Stadion Wojska Polskiego on Wednesday. (Photo by Marek Krol/EuroFootball/Getty Images)

Rangers meanwhile are planning tributes to the Queen before their match against Napoli at Ibrox on Wednesday.

Players will observe a minute’s silence ahead of kick-off with a suggestion they could then join fans in a chorus of God Save the King.

This despite UEFA denying a request from Rangers and other British clubs to play the national anthem before their European ties, although permission has been given to ditch the Champions League anthem from the pre-match ceremony as a mark of respect.

