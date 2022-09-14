No minute's silence at Celtic match as Rangers plan tribute to the Queen
There will be no minute’s silence in memory of the Queen ahead of Celtic’s Champions League encounter with Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland.
The position was confirmed by UEFA following a routine pre-match meeting between the two clubs and the governing body on Wednesday.
The Ukrainian club have been granted permission to display anti-war messages on screens at Legia Warsaw’s stadium ahead of the game.
Shakhtar have been displaced from their home stadium since 2014 because of conflict in eastern Ukraine.
Rangers meanwhile are planning tributes to the Queen before their match against Napoli at Ibrox on Wednesday.
Players will observe a minute’s silence ahead of kick-off with a suggestion they could then join fans in a chorus of God Save the King.
This despite UEFA denying a request from Rangers and other British clubs to play the national anthem before their European ties, although permission has been given to ditch the Champions League anthem from the pre-match ceremony as a mark of respect.
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.