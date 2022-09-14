Ange Postecoglou response to Brighton link 'stinks' as Celtic boss accused of 'keeping options open'

The Celtic boss has been installed among the favourites for the Amex Stadium vacancy following the departure of Graham Potter to Chelsea.

Postecoglou appeared to dismiss the rumours in his pre-match press conference ahead of his side's Champions League fixture against Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw on Wednesday.

The Australian branded the speculation 'irrelevant' and insisted his focus is simply on keeping his job at Celtic by continuing to build on a successful first 14 months, or "it won’t be other options that open up … it’ll be this one that closes".

But speaking on talkSPORT, former Liverpool midfielder Murphy suggested Postecoglou was being less than forthright in his answer and accused the 57-year-old of leaving the door open for a move to the English Premier League side.

"I like him but I think it's poor. I don't like it, it stinks of keeping your options open," he said.

"He should have said, I can put that to bed, I'm here. I'm at a big club, I've got Champions League to focus on. I'm here for the season.

"He hasn't said, 'don't worry I'm not leaving. Don't worry I'm here'. He has not said, 'I am not going to Brighton and I will not entertain the idea'.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been linked with the managerial vacancy at Brighton. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

"Of course he is [focused on being successful here], everyone is everyday. I've read it all three times and my interpretation is, if I'm a Celtic fan I don't see him saying to me - don't worry, I'm here. I'm not going anywhere. I don't care whether Brighton are coming in, I don't care if Bayern Munich are coming in. Right now, I'm here.

"I'll tell you what this stinks of to me - and I like him by the way - it wouldn't surprise me if Brighton are in for him. That suggests to me that he might be keeping his options open."

He added: "The Munich comment was silly from me. What I meant was, he's been asked about Brighton. I'm a player, I'm a manager. If I think I might want to go to Brighton, I don't say I'm not going to Brighton, hence the fact he hasn't said it.