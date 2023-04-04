Next Leicester manager: 'Top target Ange Postecoglou set to stay at Celtic', other candidate needs convinced

Postecoglou immediately became one of the frontrunners for the vacancy on Sunday after it was announced that the Foxes, who are fighting relegation from the English Premier League, parted company with Rodgers due to the club’s poor form. Leicester hired the Northern Irishman from Celtic four years but it is highly unlikely that a move for the current Parkhead boss would be successful, with the 57-year-old Australian hunting down a treble.