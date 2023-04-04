Next Leicester manager: 'Top target Ange Postecoglou set to stay at Celtic', other candidate needs convinced

Postecoglou immediately became one of the frontrunners for the vacancy on Sunday after it was announced that the Foxes, who are fighting relegation from the English Premier League, parted company with Rodgers due to the club’s poor form. Leicester hired the Northern Irishman from Celtic four years but it is highly unlikely that a move for the current Parkhead boss would be successful, with the 57-year-old Australian hunting down a treble.
The Daily Record reports that Postecoglou and Graham Potter, who was sacked by Chelsea on Sunday, are the two principal targets for the Leicester hierarchy, headed up by owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, chief executive Susan Whelan and director of football John Rudkin. However, as explained by The Scotsman on Monday, Postecoglou is content at Celtic Park and unwilling to jump ship at such a critical stage of the season, with the potential of adding the cinch Premiership and Scottish Cup to the Viaplay Cup success back in February. Potter, meanwhile, is assessing his next move after his tenure at Chelsea ended abruptly and it is not known whether he would want such a speedy return to club management.
Leicester are in action on Tuesday evening when they face Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium. Currently sitting second bottom of the table, they are in a battle with seven other clubs to retain their top-flight status.