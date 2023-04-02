Next Leicester City manager: Ange Postecoglou is named second favourite as another Celtic legend enters running

The Foxes parted company with Brendan Rodgers, who they took from Celtic, on Sunday after a run of poor form that leaves them fighting relegation from the English Premier League. Rodgers spent four years at the King Power Stadium and won the FA Cup during his time there, but following a 2-1 defeat by Crystal Palace, both the 50-year-old and the board decided it was the right time for a change.
Brentford manager Thomas Frank is the 5/1 favourite to succeed Rodgers, with Postecoglou rated as the 17/2 second favourite. Other managers listed as early contenders by the bookmakers include Rafael Benitez (9/1), Marcelo Bielsa (10/1), Mauricio Pocchetino (10/1) and Ralph Hasenhuttl (10/1). Neil Lennon, formerly of Celtic an ex-Leicester player, is rated at 16/1.
Postecoglou has been linked with numerous EPL vacancies this season, including Brighton and Hove Albion, Everton and Leeds.