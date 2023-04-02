All Sections
Next Leicester City manager: Ange Postecoglou is named second favourite as another Celtic legend enters running

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been installed as the second favourite to become the next permanent manager of Leicester City.

By Mark Atkinson
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 15:09 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 15:20 BST
Ange Postecoglou is the second favourite for the Leicester job.

The Foxes parted company with Brendan Rodgers, who they took from Celtic, on Sunday after a run of poor form that leaves them fighting relegation from the English Premier League. Rodgers spent four years at the King Power Stadium and won the FA Cup during his time there, but following a 2-1 defeat by Crystal Palace, both the 50-year-old and the board decided it was the right time for a change.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is the 5/1 favourite to succeed Rodgers, with Postecoglou rated as the 17/2 second favourite. Other managers listed as early contenders by the bookmakers include Rafael Benitez (9/1), Marcelo Bielsa (10/1), Mauricio Pocchetino (10/1) and Ralph Hasenhuttl (10/1). Neil Lennon, formerly of Celtic an ex-Leicester player, is rated at 16/1.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Thomas Frank is the early 5/1 frontrunner to be the next Leicester City manager after Brendan Rodgers’ four-year stint came to an end on Sunday. Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is the 17/2 second-favourite to take the reins at the Foxes, who dropped into the relegation zone with a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday. Meanwhile, Marcelo Bielsa, Mauricio Pochettino and Ralph Hasenhuttl are all 10/1 to succeed Rodgers.”

Postecoglou has been linked with numerous EPL vacancies this season, including Brighton and Hove Albion, Everton and Leeds.

