Next Leicester City manager: Ange Postecoglou is named second favourite as another Celtic legend enters running

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is the 5/1 favourite to succeed Rodgers, with Postecoglou rated as the 17/2 second favourite. Other managers listed as early contenders by the bookmakers include Rafael Benitez (9/1), Marcelo Bielsa (10/1), Mauricio Pocchetino (10/1) and Ralph Hasenhuttl (10/1). Neil Lennon, formerly of Celtic an ex-Leicester player, is rated at 16/1.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Thomas Frank is the early 5/1 frontrunner to be the next Leicester City manager after Brendan Rodgers’ four-year stint came to an end on Sunday. Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is the 17/2 second-favourite to take the reins at the Foxes, who dropped into the relegation zone with a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday. Meanwhile, Marcelo Bielsa, Mauricio Pochettino and Ralph Hasenhuttl are all 10/1 to succeed Rodgers.”