Former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers leaves Leicester City as threat of relegation looms large

Former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has left his post at Leicester City.

The Foxes dropped into the bottom three of the English Premier League after Saturday’s last-gasp defeat at Crystal Palace, which extended their winless run to six games, and all parties have decided that a change is needed. The 50-year-old Northern Irishman, who was hugely successful during his three seasons in Glasgow, left Celtic for Leicester in 2019 and guided them to an FA Cup triumph. However, their wretched league form leaves them in grave danger of the drop.

A statement on the Leicester website read: “Leicester City Football Club has reached a mutual agreement with Brendan Rodgers that will see him leave the Club after four years as our Men’s First Team Manager. Brendan departs King Power Stadium as one of the most successful managers in the Club’s history, having guided us to our long-awaited first FA Cup triumph in 2021, the FA Community Shield in the same year, two of the Club’s three highest Premier League finishes and consecutive European campaigns, including our first European semi-final in 2022. Assistant Manager Chris Davies and First Team Fitness Coach Glen Driscoll will also be leaving with the Club’s thanks and best wishes for their future careers. Immediate responsibility for Men’s First Team training and match preparation will be led by the Club’s long-serving First Team Coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell.”

Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: “The achievements of the team under Brendan’s management speak for themselves – we’ve experienced some of our finest footballing moments under his guidance and will always be grateful to him and his staff for the heights they helped us to reach on the pitch. Off the pitch, Brendan embraced the culture of the Club and helped cultivate an outstanding developmental environment, particularly during the transition to Seagrave, and provided strong leadership during the unprecedented challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. His place in Leicester City history is assured.