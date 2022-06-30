New Celtic star Alexandro Bernabei reveals what Ange Postecoglou told him after signing 5-year deal

The 21-year-old left-back becomes the first ever Argentine to play for the club, signing a five-year deal.

Lanus announced the transfer in the early hours of the morning in a transfer which is understood to be around £3.75m.

“I'm very happy to be here and I feel grateful to the club for giving me this opportunity,” he told the Celtic website.

“I feel proud to be playing in Europe because it was one of my dreams and I'm excited to train with and play with my new team-mates.

“The stadium is just incredible. The people, the club, team-mates, and the coaching staff are all incredible.

"I’m very excited and happy and I can’t wait to be playing in the Champions League. I've heard that the people are crazy, so I can't wait to sense that feeling and emotion in Celtic Park.”

The attack-minded Bernabei will challenge Greg Taylor for the left-back spot.

Alexandro Bernabei has signed a five-year deal at Celtic. (Photo by DANTE FERNANDEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

“I spoke to the manager and he said he believed in me and my quality and that I can adapt to the team quickly,” he said.

“This is my first time in Scotland and Glasgow and I’ve seen the city on the internet and it looks very beautiful, so I’m excited to be able to get to know it more.