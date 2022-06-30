Alexandro Bernabei: Lanus confirm sale to Celtic with second deal set for Thursday announcement

The Argentine side released a statement confirming the transfer and revealing they will hold on to 10 per cent of the player’s registration.

Bernabei is expected to cost the Scottish champions in the region of £3.75million and will compete with Greg Taylor for the left-back spot.

The Lanus statement read: "We communicate the transfer of Alexandro Bernabei to Celtic Football Club, of Scotland; 10 per cent of the player's registration will continue to be held by Club Atlético Lanús.

"With our shirt, Bernabei has added 88 official matches and five goals, becoming part of the youth categories of the Argentine National Team.

"To Berna, one of the many talents of the Garnet academy, we wish him the best of success in his next professional challenge."

The 21-year-old emerged as a key target for Celtic and travelled to Glasgow on Friday to complete the move, undergoing a medical and agreeing terms.

An Argentine Under-23 cap, Bernabei will add plenty of attacking impetus to Celtic’s left-hand side.

Alexandro Bernabei has completed his move to Lanus. (Photo by Agustín Marcarian - Pool/Getty Images)

He could combine with Jota. The Portuguese winger is set to finally complete his permanent switch to Celtic Park.

The 23-year-old impressed on loan last season, notching double figures in goals and assists.

According to A Bola, the €7.5million move will be completed today (Thursday) with the player having said his goodbyes at the Estadio da Luz.