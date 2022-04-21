Ally McCoist cracks Celtic Seville joke and says Rangers v West Ham final would 'need to be played on the moon'

Ally McCoist has poked fun at Celtic fans as he rated Rangers’ chances of emulating the Parkhead side of 2003 and reaching a European final in Seville.

Celtic took huge numbers to the Spanish city for the UEFA Cup final, which they lost to Porto, but the exact figure has often been the subject of debate with some Hoops supporters insisting the number was in excess of 80,000.

Nearly two decades on, Rangers are now one tie away from making the same journey, with this year’s Europa League final due to be played at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium rather than the Olympic stadium in Seville which hosted Celtic 19 years ago.

Rangers first face the difficult task of overcoming RB Leipzig, the current form side in Germany, over two legs with the prospect of an all-British final also on the cards as West Ham face another Bundesliga outfit, Eintracht Frankfurt, in the other semi-final tie.

On the prospect of the Ibrox men meeting the Hammers in the final, McCoist, speaking on talkSPORT, said: “They’d need to play that European game on the moon. Could you imagine trying to get tickets?

“It would be absolutely unbelievable. It would be fantastic.

"I fancy West Ham to beat Frankfurt. I think Rangers are second favourites against Leipzig, however the way they’ve been playing in Europe you never know.

“The only thing I would say is I would hate for anyone to underestimate RB Leipzig.

"I looked at it and since Christmas Leipzig have been the best team in Germany, including Dortmund and Munich.”

McCoist also joked that Rangers wouldn't be able to match the number of Celtic fans who supposedly made the pilgrimage to Seville.

Asked by Celtic-supporting co-host Alan Brazil, “do you reckon you’ll have 50,000 there?”, McCoist replied: “No we won’t have as many as the 6,487,000 you had there.”

