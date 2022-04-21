Ally McCoist cracks Celtic Seville joke and says Rangers v West Ham final would 'need to be played on the moon'

Celtic took huge numbers to the Spanish city for the UEFA Cup final, which they lost to Porto, but the exact figure has often been the subject of debate with some Hoops supporters insisting the number was in excess of 80,000.

Nearly two decades on, Rangers are now one tie away from making the same journey, with this year’s Europa League final due to be played at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium rather than the Olympic stadium in Seville which hosted Celtic 19 years ago.

Rangers first face the difficult task of overcoming RB Leipzig, the current form side in Germany, over two legs with the prospect of an all-British final also on the cards as West Ham face another Bundesliga outfit, Eintracht Frankfurt, in the other semi-final tie.

On the prospect of the Ibrox men meeting the Hammers in the final, McCoist, speaking on talkSPORT, said: “They’d need to play that European game on the moon. Could you imagine trying to get tickets?

“It would be absolutely unbelievable. It would be fantastic.

"I fancy West Ham to beat Frankfurt. I think Rangers are second favourites against Leipzig, however the way they’ve been playing in Europe you never know.

“The only thing I would say is I would hate for anyone to underestimate RB Leipzig.

Ally McCoist has been assessing Rangers' chances of following Celtic's 2003 side into a European final in Seville. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

"I looked at it and since Christmas Leipzig have been the best team in Germany, including Dortmund and Munich.”

McCoist also joked that Rangers wouldn't be able to match the number of Celtic fans who supposedly made the pilgrimage to Seville.