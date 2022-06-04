Neil Lennon puts Celtic star on transfer wishlist as former Hoops boss plots Cyprus reunion

The Northern Irishman took charge of the Cypriot club in March and landed his first silverware last week by lifting the national cup following a penalty shoot-out win over Ethnikos Achna.

That victory earned Lennon's side a place in the Europa League play-offs next season with the guarantee of group stage football in the Conference League should they fail to get through.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 50-year-old is looking to bolster his Omonia squad for the European assault and, according to reports in Cyprus, he has placed midfielder Ismaila Soro among his top transfer targets this summer.

Ismaila Soro in action during his last start for Celtic against Real Betis at Celtic Park on December 09, 2021. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Lennon signed the Ivorian in a £2million deal from Israeli outfit Bnei Yehuda in January 2020 and the 24-year-old was tipped for a bright future after breaking into the first team under the former Hoops boss.

However, he has found opportunities limited under Ange Postecoglou and would have exited the club in January window but for a proposed move to Dutch side Fortuna Sittard collapsing due to work permit issues.

His last start for Celtic came in the 3-2 win over Real Betis in a dead rubber Europa League group fixture in December, while he has not appeared on the park since a cameo substitute appearance at the end of the 3-0 win over Rangers in February.