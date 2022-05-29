Neil Lennon: Celtic need 'more power in team' and must spend to compete in Champions League next season

Lennon is full of praise for fluent, fleet-footed football patented by Postecoglou as the Australian regained the title following Celtic’s fragmentation that led to his departure midway through a failed attempt to land a record 10th title. But, the 50-year-old cautions that the altogether more onerous demands placed on them by participation at the elite level of club football necessitate that they part with their pounds to push up the power in the club’s squad..

“They'll need to spend,” he said of how Postecoglou prepares Celtic for a return to the competition’s group stages for the first time in four years during an interview with BBC Sportsound.

“They need a bit more power in their team. I think they need another centre-forward to play through the middle and a bit more physicality in the team. They are small but they are quick and dynamic players and they use the ball really well, but when you take that huge step up from Scottish football to European football, I do think they'll need a little bit more strength in depth for sure.

“Losing [Tom] Rogic is a blow because he is a mercurial player so they might need a number 10 type to augment what they already have in midfield. But they've got the potential now to spend some decent money because you get a huge windfall from being in the Champions League. It will be fantastic for Ange for his own development. He's already done great things in Australia, Japan and now Scotland, but to take that step into the Champions League, he should be really looking forward to it.”

Lennon confesses it was “fascinating” to watch the struggle for league supremacy in Scotland unfold from a detatched viewpoint for one of the few times in the past two decades. And while he has nothing but admiration for Postecoglou’s rebuild and subsequent championship and Premier Sports Cup success, he does consider that the final table betrayed a soft underbelly in the top flight beyond the Glasgow clubs.

“I think the club have backed him really well,” he said of the current Celtic manager. “They sold some players who wanted to go, which was important, and then Ange brought in some really good players, but they needed time to settle in. Their domestic form from September onwards has been fantastic. The two games where they beat Rangers, the one in February then the big one at Ibrox, were pivotal in them winning the league, but they played some brilliant football. Rangers have been really strong. I think the draws probably cost them in the league but they finished the season really well.

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon says the club will need to spend in the transfer market this summer to compete in next season's Chanpions League. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)