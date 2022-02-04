Neil Lennon: Former Celtic boss reveals interest in Sunderland job

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon has revealed his interest in the managerial vacancy at Sunderland.

By Matthew Elder
Friday, 4th February 2022, 4:09 pm
Neil Lennon, the former Celtic manager, is interested in the Sunderland vacancy. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Black Cats parted company with Lee Johnson on Sunday after a shock 6-0 defeat at Bolton left the club outside the automatic promotion places in League One.

Lennon has been out of work since leaving Celtic in February last year in the midst of a failed attempt at landing a 10th Scottish Premiership title in a row, having previously helped land a historic quadruple treble.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Now the Northern Irishman is keen on a return to the dugout and admits the job at Sunderland, who have also been linked with Roy Keane, Grant McCann and Paul Cook, would tempt him.

He told talkSPORT: "It's very appealing I think.

"It has a fantastic fanbase and in a reasonably good position in the league, that would be a job anyone would be interested in.

"But it is so competitive now, the manager's race to get back in or keep your job."

Celtic confirm Rogic status and update on 'niggles' from Rangers game

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Neil LennonSunderlandLee JohnsonLeague One
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.